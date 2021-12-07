Ahead Of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding, A Look At 5 Other Celebrity Shaadis Of 2021

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on their wedding day (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao )

The year 2021 may be nearing its end, but the shaadi season is still in full swing. All eyes are currently trained on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who flew out of Mumbai and arrived in Rajasthan on Monday for what promises to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married this week at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The couple will reportedly host around 120 guests for a sangeet on December 7, followed by a mehendi ceremony on December 8 and the wedding itself on December 9.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding, here is a look back at five other celebrities who said "I do" this year:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The year of celebrity weddings began with actor Varun Dhawan marrying his childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal, in an intimate ceremony on January 24. The couple got married in Alibaug with a limited guest list, keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind. "Life long love just became official," Varun Dhawan wrote while sharing two adorable pictures from his wedding album on Instagram.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Actress Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 and shared some beautiful photos from her wedding on social media. For her big day, Dia Mirza wore a red bridal saree from Raw Mango, paired with kundan jewellery. The actress also revealed that the wedding ceremony was organised in a "completely sustainable" manner with no plastic waste.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4. Aditya Dhar is best known as the director of 2019 movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, in which Yami starred as an undercover RAW agent. The couple's wedding announcement on Instagram took almost everyone by surprise. "Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," they said in a joint statement.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Producer Rhea Kapoor and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani made it official in a close-knit ceremony on August 14. Their wedding was a strictly private affair at the bride's Juhu residence in Mumbai.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Most recently, it was Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who delighted fans when they shared some stunning photos from their wedding album on Instagram. The couple dated for 11 years before they got married in Chandigarh on November 15. For the wedding, both the bride and groom chose Sabyasachi outfits.

It looks like the season of celebrity shaadis is all set to wrap up with Katrina and Vicky's big fat (and very secret) wedding. The couple is expected to host a reception in Mumbai after their Rajasthan wedding.