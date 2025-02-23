Mawra Hocane Looks Ethereal In A Beautiful <i>Anarkali</i> Suit

Mawra Hocane's traditional style is indeed for the books.

From her breathtaking Anarkalis to her stunning ghararas, the Pakistani actress often delivered just the right kind of festive style inspiration.

The actress continued her stunning style streak, this time in a beautiful Anarkali suit. In her latest Instagram post, she can be seen posing in an ethereal number. She picked an ivory Anarkali suit that came with intricate gold-toned embroidered pattern all over it. What really made the look standout was the ombre dupatta. The blue green, red and ivory blended ombre dupatta added all the pop of colour her look needed.

She kept her accessory game minimal with just delicate earrings. For makeup, Mawra went for her signature minimal glam that was topped with glossy lips and a glowy base.

