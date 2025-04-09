Mawra Hocane Serves Ethnic Style Goals In A Beige And Red <i>Saree</i>

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is leaving no chance to stun us with her back-to-back looks. Be it Western looks or traditional outfits, Mawra knows how to step out with utmost perfection. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, looking like an absolute diva, acing the ethnic style.

In the pictures, we can see Mawra in a stylish beige and red saree. Her beige saree came with broad and bold red borders that added a pop of colour to her look. It also featured golden threadwork all over it for extra glam. The star paired her saree with a red sleeveless blouse to add more drama to the look. Letting her outfit talk, the star ditched heavy accessories and went with a pair of golden earrings and red bangles.

For her makeup, she kept her makeup subtle and soft like always, with lots of blush and highlighter, brown lids, mascara on the lashes, neatly done eyebrows, and pink lips. The star completed her look leaving it all open, cascading down her shoulders.