Mawra Hocane Looks Ready For A Stylish Summer In A Red Dress

Mawra Hocane's "life lately" has been all about having the best time.

The actress is currently having a fun time in Thailand and her latest pictures are proof enoigh.

Mawra shared an array of pictures on Instagram and we couldn't help but take notes from her chic style. Her penchant for serving minimal glam has often impressed us and yet again, the actress is at her game with her latest look.

The actress aced chic vacay style as she slipped into a stunning red dress. She served a stylish monochrome moment in her flared number. The chic dress featured a midi style and a flared pattern. She kept her look super simple with white and black flats that added contrast to her overall look. Mawra's makeup was all about acing minimalist at its best. With dewy glam, wispy lashes and glossy pink lips, her look was complete. Mawra left her tresses loose to round off her style.

