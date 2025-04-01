Mawra Hocane Stuns In An Embroidered Beige <i>Sharara</i> Set For Eid 2025

Pakistani actress Mawra Hoccane celebrated her first-ever Eid after marriage with husband and actor Ameer Gilani. Sharing the pictures, the star wrote, "The 'very married' eid".

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Adds Gold Embellishment To Her Sand-Hued Ajrakh Cape-Dhoti Set

In the pictures, we can see the couple looking adorable as they posed for the camera, but what caught our attention was her stylish outfit. For the festival, Mawra looked stunning in an all-beige outfit. Mawra opted for a beige sharara set that came with a sharara set, a kurta and a matching dupatta. Her kurta featured golden embroidery with embellishments. The golden borders at the hem of the kurta added more classic charm to her look. The star paired it with matching sharara pants that come with matching embroidery and a sheer dupatta that just added more glam to her overall style. On the other hand, Mawra's husband complimented her just perfectly in an all-beige matching kurta set.

The star accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings, a golden choker, bangles and matching flats. For her makeup, Mawra kept it subtle with a clear base, lots of highlighter and blush, mascara on the lashes, brown shimmery lids, and pink lips topped with gloss for extra shine. Mawra completed her look by leaving her hair half-pinned in a sleek hairstyle, looking beautiful as ever.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Adds Modern Touch To A Traditional Saree With Her Fresh Take On The Drape