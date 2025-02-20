Advertisement

Mawra Hocane Is A Beautiful Ethnic Vision In A Red Gharara

Mawra Hocane's beautiful red gharara is pure ethnic perfection

Mawra Hocane Is A Beautiful Ethnic Vision In A Red <i>Gharara</i>
Mawra Hocane Is A Beautiful Ethnic Vision In A Red Gharara

Mawra Hocane has a traditional style trajectory of her and her ethereal wedding looks have served all the proof. 

From her beautiful gharara to ethereal embellished look, the actress has been only winning the ethnic dressing game. 

Mawra is once again making heads turn with her spectacular style choices. After being the most gorgeous bride, she is dishing out ethnic style goals in a stunning red gharara. She opted for a beautiful embroidered number that came with intricate gold-toned pattern and contrasting colours. Her heavy-duty long kurta was paired with a simple red gharara. Her styling game was on point with a pastel blue dupatta that added all the contrast to her look.

Previously, the actress aced minimally chic style for her Mehendi ceremony in a beautiful mustard gharara that came with contrasting details. Her double dupatta style added a pop of colour to her bridal style. She paired a short frock-style kurta with a flared gharara. She teamed up the look with a bright magenta dupatta and a traditional purple and gold dupatta.

