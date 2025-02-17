Mawra Hocane In A Traditional Mustard <i>Gharara</i> Looks Ethereal For Her <i>Mehendi</i> Festivities

Mawra Hocane's wedding style diaries have truly left us awestruck.
From her impeccable wedding look to her beautiful yet simple Haldi style, the actress has delivered a much-needed dose of fashion.
Recently, the actress posted an array of pictures from her intimate yet dreamy Mehendi celebration and indeed, it looked all things vibrant. Mawra picked a beautiful traditional look for her Mehendi. Etched with just the right feminine elements, her ethereal style was worth taking notes from.
She picked a gorgeous mustard-toned gharara set that came with gold-toned embroidered pattern. She paired a short frock-style kurta with a flared gharara. It was her double-dupatta look that made her attire a solid standout. She teamed up the look with a bright magenta dupatta and a traditional purple and gold dupatta. Her heavy-duty ensemble redefined bridal fashion. With gold jewels and a minimal makeup look, Mawra's style was complete.
Take cues from Mawra Hocane to make your special day even more stylish.
