Mawra Hocane Stuns In An Embroidered Sage Green <i>Sharara</i> Set For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane's wedding diaries are a treat to our eyes. After her Walima and Rukhsati outfits, the star shared pictures from her pre-wedding looks that have left us spellbound.

The star who recently tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani shared another set of pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony, and we are in love with Mawra's fashionable look. Her radiant bridal glow reflected perfectly this time in a beautiful sage green look.

For her pre-wedding, the star turned to a beautiful sage-green sharara set that came with a golden embroidery pattern all over it. Her pre-wedding look was straight out of a fairytale. Her look featured a green sharara with colourful detailing at the bottom in the shades of bottle green, pink and orange. She paired it with a heavily embroidered kurta featuring intricate golden detailing all over it with hints of pink hues on it. She also paired her look with a matching dupatta that added regal elegance to her overall look. The star accessorised her look with floral accessories, with a pair of pearl floral earrings, a mangtika, and a floral gajra.

For her makeup, Mawra turned to a subtle glam base with minimal yet statement-making details. Her glowy base was paired with soft brown lids, wispy lashes, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, nude eyelids and pink glossy lips that perfectly sealed her bridal look. She left her straight hair open, cascading down the back; that worked as an ideal pick for her pre-wedding look.

