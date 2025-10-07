Woman Says She Lost 7 Kg In 21 Days With Anti-Inflammatory Diet. Expert Explains If It Works

Diet is believed to be one of the most important factors when it comes to losing weight. However, with so many diets out there, it can be difficult to figure out which one is best for you. Nutritionist and weight loss expert Richa Gangani recently shared a video, claiming that a 21-day "AI diet" helped her lose 7 kg and shed 2 inches from her waist.

A Look At Her Weight Loss Diet

In the caption of the post, the fitness influencer shared how this anti-inflammatory diet helped her make smarter food choices and stay consistent.

"I still can't believe that I have dropped 7 kg and massive inches from my belly in just 21 days by making simple changes without doing any crash diets or hours of cardio at the gym. I know so many of you are struggling with the same," she shared.

Guiding people through her step-by-step journey, the fitness influencer explained that she followed the "18-10-8-4-1 Method," which included:

18 hours of intermittent fasting: Richa only ate between 11 am and 5/6 pm.

10,000 steps daily: No excuses, just consistent movement to lose the extra kilos.

8 hours of deep sleep: Richa says that it helped her body burn fat while at rest.

4 litres of water: Along with water, she also included anti-inflammatory teas to fight bloating and promote clear skin.

1 gram of protein per kg: She says this helps preserve muscle and tone up.

Starting the day with fat first: She began by having 1 teaspoon of MCT oil (Medium-Chain Triglyceride oil) with anti-inflammatory ice cubes every morning on an empty stomach to burn fat.

She says that this not only helped her lose weight but also made her skin glow, helped her get rid of bloating, and improved her energy levels. "This method works - not just for fat loss, but for healing inflammation, balancing hormones, and boosting mental clarity," she shares.

Does This Diet Offer Health Benefits?

While studies have found that you can try anti-inflammatory diets for weight loss, NDTV asked Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietitian at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, to explain the science behind this particular diet.

The dietitian explains that this popular way of living originates from Dr Maxwell Maltz, a plastic surgeon in the 1960s, who observed that his patients typically took about 21 days to adjust to changes in their physical appearance following surgery. "Over time, this specific observation was generalised and misinterpreted to suggest that it takes 21 days to form any new habit. However, scientific research has shown that habit formation is not a fixed process and often requires a significantly longer period, varying greatly depending on the individual and the behaviour," she explained.

This is the concept that seems to have been considered for the influencer's approach to weight loss. The expert says that while the methods used are generic, they are all healthy habits and offer benefits.

1. 18 hours of intermittent fasting

Binge eating is avoided in this concept. You are giving gaps between meals and not munching or snacking in between, which restricts calorie intake. Because when we munch or snack, we do not know how many extra calories we consume.

2. 10,000 steps

Walking is considered one of the most effective ways of losing weight and the expert explains that it can help you "burn somewhere around 400–500 calories." Further explaining how calorie burn works, Pavithra says, "If a person consumes 1200 kcal, we generally tell them to burn 500 kcal in the day to balance input and output on a daily basis."

3. 8 hours of good sleep

The dietitian explains, "Eight hours of quality sleep helps balance hunger hormones (ghrelin and leptin), reduces stress hormones like cortisol, promotes growth hormone release for cell repair and muscle growth, and regulates melatonin and serotonin to maintain healthy sleep-wake cycles. This hormonal regulation contributes to weight management, improved insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control, better muscle and tissue repair, and a stronger immune system."

She adds that 8 hours of quality sleep is essential for physical and mental health which can help improve your immunity, strengthen memory, boost mood, support heart health and aid in weight management.

4. 4 litres of water

Believe it or not, staying hydrated contributes to a healthy weight loss journey. According to the expert, drinking enough water can regulate your hormones and prevent dehydration, which increases stress hormone levels like cortisol. "Drinking 3–4 litres of water daily can positively influence hormonal effects and aid weight loss by increasing metabolism, suppressing appetite, and improving fat burning," she explained.

5. 1 gram per kg body weight of protein

Protein is believed to be one of the most essential nutrients for people trying to lose weight. Pavithra explains, "Protein aids weight loss by increasing feelings of fullness, which reduces calorie intake, and by slightly boosting metabolism, helping you burn more calories throughout the day. It also helps preserve muscle mass during weight loss and has a higher thermic effect than other macronutrients, meaning your body uses more energy to digest it. Good sources of protein include lean meats, fish, low-fat dairy, beans, lentils, tofu, nuts, and whole grains."

6. MCT oil

The expert explains that your body can convert MCTs into ketones, which provide a fat-based energy source when carbohydrate intake is low. MCT oil is a supplement made from a type of fat called medium-chain triglycerides. MCT molecules are smaller than those in most of the fats you eat.

If you're following a ketogenic diet, taking MCT oil may help you stay in the fat-burning state known as ketosis. This can lower your insulin levels and help you burn fat. MCT helps you make more ketones than LCT. LCTs are a type of saturated and unsaturated fat that is longer in length than MCTs. This may help you reach the fat-burning phase faster.

Should You Try It?

While the general rules are healthy, the expert mentions that it is important to consider the foods that would be included in such a diet because losing so much weight in such a short time is not possible or healthy for everyone. For some, it can be a problem.

"You should take into consideration the needs of your body, any deficiencies, and which nutrients you need to meet your weight loss goals."

So, the diet can work as a general rule but will it work for you? That depends on your body's requirements. "You need to be judugemental when it comes to choosing what you are putting in your body. You have to make sure that what you are consuming is balanced and gives your body enough fibre, protein, and other essential nutrients," adds the expert.

Overall, you should consider the right diet and exercise and follow them religiously to make it a habit. Approach weight loss the right way and you should be able to lose weight healthily, but you should always check with your doctor before making any changes to your diet.