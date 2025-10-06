Woman Who Lost Over 70 Kg Shares A Simple Exercise For Weight Loss You Should Try

Weight loss is not an easy task, and you need to make some changes to your lifestyle if you want to shed extra kilos. If you are looking for a way to lose weight without making drastic changes in your life, a woman named Kate Daniel, who lost over 70 kg recently, shared a simple yet effective way to lose weight. It can also help those who have undergone bariatric surgery.

"I lost over 70 kg (154 lbs) after WLS (weight loss surgery), and this exact strategy made it possible," she said in the video.

Walking for Weight Loss

According to the fitness influencer, walking is the best exercise for weight loss after bariatric surgery.

"Walking is hands down one of the simplest, most time-efficient ways to move, anywhere, anytime. No gear. No travel. No excuses," she shared.

Walking has been touted as one of the most effective exercises for weight loss. According to a study published in Sports Medicine and Health Science, walking can help you burn calories and lose weight. Studies have also found that walking can help you lose belly fat.

Walking not only helps you lose weight, but it also helps improve mood, mental health, and overall health.

No Shortcuts to Weight Loss

Kate Daniel shares that bariatric surgery is a tool, not a magic fix. "It helps with portion sizes and hunger hormones, but your habits matter if you want long-term change. Micro habits, like creating an exercise routine that fits into your lifestyle (not overtakes it), are what keep the results going without adding unnecessary pressure," shares the influencer.

"The habit matters more than the performance at the start and meeting yourself where you are at. Shoes on. Move. Repeat," she shared.

She further added that the best thing about walking is that you can perform it anywhere, whether you are at a gym or in your PJs.

While walking is one of the most effective ways to lose weight, don't forget to check with your healthcare provider before incorporating any changes into your lifestyle.