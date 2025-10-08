Deepika Padukone Is Being Trolled For Wearing 'Hijab' In Abu Dhabi Tourism Ad. Plot Twist: It's Not A Hijab

Social media is full of posts lambasting Bollywood star Deepika Padukone for covering her head with what many users described as a 'hijab' in a commercial for Experience Abu Dhabi for the under the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

Misplaced anger about promoting another religion for money aside, these social media users couldn't be more wrong about calling the garment a 'hijab'. It, in fact, is an abaya. While both the garments are primarily worn by Muslim women, they are not the same thing.

Deepika Padukone recently joined her husband and actor Ranveer Singh as the regional brand ambassador of Experience Abu Dhabi.

As an announcement, the Abu Dhabi tourism authorities released an advertisment in which Deepika Padukone is spotted wearing a red-coloured outfit that covers her entire body, except her face and hands. The now-viral commercial isn't filmed in a way that we see her feet.

This is where a hijab is different from an abaya.

A hijab is more like a headscarf worn by Muslim women to cover the hair, neck, and sometimes even shoulders. It does not cover the rest of the body. Hijabs can be fashioned in different styles, colours, and fabrics. A hijab is primarily used by Muslim women to cover their hair as a modesty requirement as per Islam.

Whereas an abaya is an entire dress so to say. It is a long, loose-fitting robe or cloak that covers the entire body of the woman from the shoulders down to the feet, except for the face, hands, and feet. It is usually worn over regular clothes and is often black or dark-coloured like the red one worn by Deepika Padukone. The point of an abaya is to maintain modesty by covering the shape of the woman's body.

Deepika Padukone wearing an abaya in the Experience Abu Dhabi ad.

In a nutshell, a hijab covers the head and neck of a woman, while the abaya covers the whole body except the face, hands, and feet.

Alia Bhatt in a still from Gully Boy.

So, what Deepika Padukone wore in the Experience Abu Dhabi ad is an abaya and what Alia Bhatt wore as Safina, a Muslim medical student, in Gully Boy was a hijab.

A woman, Muslim or not, is required to wear an abaya when visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

According to the official website of the mosque, it is imperative that visitors adhere to a dress code that reflects the customs and traditions of the UAE in order to maintain the sanctity of this revered place of worship and religious rituals.

"We kindly request individuals to wear appropriate and modest attire, in line with the significance of this sacred space. To ensure a respectful ambience, we kindly ask visitors to refrain from wearing excessive jewelry, heavy makeup, or vibrant colours."

While women can select any type of women attire, provided that they are loose-fitting until the ankles and have sleeves that go all the way to the wrists. Full hair coverage is alsonecessary while avoiding transparent, tight-fitting or revealing attire.

On the other hand, men can select any type of men's attire; however, it is preferable to select clothing that covers the entire legs. They should also avoid transparent, tight-fitting or sleeveless shirts.

Not all women practising Islam wear hijabs and abayas, sometimes it is a matter of choice and countries, even in matters of religion and faith.

