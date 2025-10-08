Longevity Expert Bryan Johnson Lists 3 Lifestyle Habits He Avoids To Live Longer

Tech entrepreneur turned biohacker Bryan Johnson's life mission is to push the boundaries of human lifespan.

The businessman not only follows an extremely strict daily regimen of diet, exercise, supplements and therapies, but also spends millions of dollars annually to reverse his biological age.

In pursuit of a longer and healthier life, Bryan strictly avoids certain habits that come in the way of his quest. He revealed that he never smokes, exercises daily, and avoids doomscrolling on his phone.

"We have been trained poorly with habits, and society has trained us with false narratives. So you have to fight against the culture that asks you to stay up late. That tells you, ‘It's okay to be on your screen, it's okay to sleep late.' Stress is non-stop. You are constantly doom-scrolling," Bryan said on the Sprouht podcast.

“Basically, I have created rules for myself because I know I will make the wrong choice if I am given the opportunity," he added.

Bryan Johnson shares 3 habits that he avoids at all costs:

1. Smoking

Bryan emphasised that smoking causes permanent damage to the lungs and impairs respiratory function.

According to Healthline, smoking damages the respiratory system by introducing tar, toxins and carbon monoxide into the lungs. It irritates and inflames tissues, destroys air sacs (alveoli), and paralyses cilia that clear mucus and dirt. This can lead to chronic coughing, increased risk of infections, and irreversible conditions like emphysema, chronic bronchitis and COPD. Smoking also increases the chance of developing lung cancer.

2. Not Exercising

Bryan further shared that “not exercising is the second worst thing you can do” to your body.

As per a MedlinePlus report, not exercising daily can weaken your bones and slow down your metabolism. It can also weaken your immune system, making you more prone to illnesses. Regular exercise helps keep your body strong, healthy, and active.

3. Stress and Doom Scrolling

Bryan shared that one should “avoid stress and doom scrolling at all costs.

Doomscrolling raises your stress levels by overwhelming the brain with negative stimuli, according to Healthline.

It triggers a fight-or-flight response and increases feelings of anxiety and depression. This behaviour can also lead to physical symptoms such as headaches, muscle tension, difficulty sleeping, and fatigue.