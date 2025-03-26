Mawra Hocane Exudes Sheer Elegance In A Beautiful Red <i>Gharara </i>

Mawra Hocane's ethereal style game is only meant to make heads turn.

From beautiful lehengas to ghararas, the actress has mastered the art of acing traditional fits.

Also Read: Mawra Hocane Is A Beautiful Ethnic Vision In A Red Gharara

Yet again, she turned to another fabulously fashionable look to make a striking statement. The actress shared some behind the scenes from her shoot and her on-screen bridal look was all things dreamy. The actress picked the most stunning shade of red from the palette to look her stylish best.

The gharara featured a boat-neckline kurta that came with a heavy embroidered pattern in gold tone. Paired with a matching bottom, her heavy-duty look was only meant to dish out notes. She opted for a similar dupatta to complete her attire. Traditional polka jewels with gold and red detailing were a fitting choice to complete her stunning attire. Mawra's signature minimal glam was perfect to balance out the look. She tied her tresses in a bun and left two strand loose on the front to round off her look.

Also Read: Mawra Hocane In A Traditional Mustard Gharara Looks Ethereal For Her MehendiFestivities