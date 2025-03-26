Advertisement

Mawra Hocane Exudes Sheer Elegance In A Beautiful Red Gharara

Mawra Hocane's on-screen look as a bride in a beautiful red gharara is equally stunning

Mawra Hocane Exudes Sheer Elegance In A Beautiful Red <i>Gharara </i>

Mawra Hocane's ethereal style game is only meant to make heads turn. 

From beautiful lehengas to ghararas, the actress has mastered the art of acing traditional fits. 

Yet again, she turned to another fabulously fashionable look to make a striking statement. The actress shared some behind the scenes from her shoot and her on-screen bridal look was all things dreamy. The actress picked the most stunning shade of red from the palette to look her stylish best.

The gharara featured a boat-neckline kurta that came with a heavy embroidered pattern in gold tone. Paired with a matching bottom, her heavy-duty look was only meant to dish out notes. She opted for a similar dupatta to complete her attire. Traditional polka jewels with gold and red detailing were a fitting choice to complete her stunning attire. Mawra's signature minimal glam was perfect to balance out the look. She tied her tresses in a bun and left two strand loose on the front to round off her look.

