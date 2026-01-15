Bengaluru Woman Fails To Silence Loud Reels In Delhi Metro: "I Gave Him Death Stare"

A Bengaluru woman shared her experience of trying to silence a Delhi Metro passenger blasting social media Reels on full volume. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the woman named Ananya Gupta said that her request backfired when another passenger sat next to her and repeated the same disturbance.

"This one time on the Delhi metro, I was reading while this man blasted Reels on full volume, to which I gave him the death stare and said 'bhaiya public space mein ho, volume kam karlo,' she shared her frustration.

She added that the first passenger "surprisingly complied", but then, "another man onboarded, sat right next to me, and started blasting reels" at the next station.

"I don't ask anymore, there is no point," she wrote.

The post gained significant traction as it was viewed by more than 7,000 users on the platform. It sparked a debate on public etiquette and noise pollution in shared spaces. Many users took to the comment section to share their experiences.

"Commuted to college via metro for 4 years. Saw a new entertainment going around in the metro everyday," one user wrote.

"In my recent flight this happened with me . But he was watching reels in Tamil so I am not able to understand anything also," another said.

"Very irritating when this happens...like use earphones," a third stated.

One user shared their experience of Japan Metro. "I had an ulta experience happen to me in once. Back in 2023, I boarded a Metro from the Japan Airport to my hotel. I always have my earphones on. But my parents called me, and my phone rang!" the user wrote.

"The whole carriage stared at me like I committed a murder or worse."