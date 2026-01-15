Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Bengaluru Woman Fails To Silence Loud Reels In Delhi Metro: "I Gave Him Death Stare"

The incident highlights the challenges of maintaining personal space and noise levels in crowded public transport.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bengaluru Woman Fails To Silence Loud Reels In Delhi Metro: "I Gave Him Death Stare"
Representative image.

A Bengaluru woman shared her experience of trying to silence a Delhi Metro passenger blasting social media Reels on full volume. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the woman named Ananya Gupta said that her request backfired when another passenger sat next to her and repeated the same disturbance.

"This one time on the Delhi metro, I was reading while this man blasted Reels on full volume, to which I gave him the death stare and said 'bhaiya public space mein ho, volume kam karlo,' she shared her frustration.

She added that the first passenger "surprisingly complied", but then, "another man onboarded, sat right next to me, and started blasting reels" at the next station.

"I don't ask anymore, there is no point," she wrote.

Also read | Watch: Man Takes Grandparents On First-Ever Flight To Dubai, Heartwarming Video Melts Internet 

See the post here:

The post gained significant traction as it was viewed by more than 7,000 users on the platform. It sparked a debate on public etiquette and noise pollution in shared spaces. Many users took to the comment section to share their experiences.

"Commuted to college via metro for 4 years. Saw a new entertainment going around in the metro everyday," one user wrote.

"In my recent flight this happened with me . But he was watching reels in Tamil so I am not able to understand anything also," another said.

Also read | College Student Works As Zepto Delivery Agent Part-Time To Support Family, Post Divides Internet

"Very irritating when this happens...like use earphones," a third stated.

One user shared their experience of Japan Metro. "I had an ulta experience happen to me in once. Back in 2023, I boarded a Metro from the Japan Airport to my hotel. I always have my earphones on. But my parents called me, and my phone rang!" the user wrote.

"The whole carriage stared at me like I committed a murder or worse."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru Woman, Delhi Metro, Viral Story
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com