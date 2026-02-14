Elderly Woman In Kerala Honoured For Stopping Reckless Riders And Showing Courage

In Kozhikode, 73-year-old grandmother Prabhathi Amma has become a symbol of courage. She continued her protest on Saturday by stopping some reckless riders, demonstrating that she will not tolerate traffic violations.

Prabhathi Amma recently gained attention on social media after she single-handedly protested against a motorcyclist for riding on the sidewalk in Eranhipalam, Kozhikode. Her action was widely praised online.

The incident occurred on Thursday near a signal near the Eranghipalam bypass in Kozhikode. Prabhathi Amma, a resident of the area, was on her way to a nearby shop when a scooter rider drove onto the sidewalk, endangering pedestrians. She immediately stopped him and warned him not to use the pedestrian walkway.

Recalling the incident, she said she was walking to the shop when she noticed a scooter rider approaching her on the sidewalk.

She said the scooter rider asked her to give way and asked where she should go and whether she should walk on the road.

She also said the scooter driver asked her if she was teaching him the law.

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department praised her action. Following the incident, officials suspended the scooter driver's driving license for violating traffic rules and endangering public safety.