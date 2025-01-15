Breaking News Share Twitter

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Facebook

Reddit

Reddit Email

Stricter Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-4 Reimposed In Delhi

With dense fog enveloping Delhi and the air quality index hovering dangerously close to the 'severe' category, the Centre's anti-pollution panel, the Commission for Air Quality Management, has reimposed stricter pollution curbs in the capital and surrounding areas, including the National Capital Region, under GRAP-3 and GRAP-4.

Curbs under GRAP-3 were revoked only on Sunday and the measures under GRAP-4 have not been imposed since December 24.

It noted that the AQI had climbed to 396 at 6 pm and was likely to breach the 400 mark.

"Accordingly, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality and in pursuance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directives, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decides to straightway invoke ALL actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) & also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force," the CAQM said in its order.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that GRAP's Stage III measures must be implemented if the AQI exceeds 350 and Stage IV measures reintroduced if it surpasses 400.

What's allowed and what's not: