Stricter Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-4 Reimposed In Delhi
With dense fog enveloping Delhi and the air quality index hovering dangerously close to the 'severe' category, the Centre's anti-pollution panel, the Commission for Air Quality Management, has reimposed stricter pollution curbs in the capital and surrounding areas, including the National Capital Region, under GRAP-3 and GRAP-4.
Curbs under GRAP-3 were revoked only on Sunday and the measures under GRAP-4 have not been imposed since December 24.
It noted that the AQI had climbed to 396 at 6 pm and was likely to breach the 400 mark.
"Accordingly, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality and in pursuance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directives, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decides to straightway invoke ALL actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) & also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force," the CAQM said in its order.
The Supreme Court had earlier directed that GRAP's Stage III measures must be implemented if the AQI exceeds 350 and Stage IV measures reintroduced if it surpasses 400.
What's allowed and what's not:
- The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) will be restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts.
- A ban is expected on physical classes for all students with the possible exception of those from classes 10 and 12.
- NCR state governments/Delhi government will decide whether to permit 50% of employees in government, municipal, and private offices to work from home.
- The central government has the authority to decide whether to allow its employees to work from home.
- Entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/providing essential services) is banned. All LNG/CNG /Electric/BS-VI Diesel trucks shall, however, be permitted to enter Delhi.
- Light Commercial Vehicles registered outside Delhi, other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel, can't enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.
- Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from operating, except for those carrying essential services.
- State governments may consider additional emergency measures like closing colleges and other educational institutions and stopping non-emergency commercial activities, restrictions on running of vehicles, and the odd-even rule for cars.
