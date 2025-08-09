Streets Waterlogged After Heavy Rain In Delhi, More Showers Expected Today

Heavy and continuous rain brought Delhi to a standstill on Saturday morning, leaving many areas waterlogged and affecting vehicular traffic. Visuals show areas such as Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and the road outside Bharat Mandapam, among others waterlogged.

According to the plane tracking site Flightradar, Delhi is witnessing an average delay of at least 15 minutes in flight departures and a five-minute delay in arrivals.

The Delhi airport, however, mentioned that all flights are normal at present. Many airlines have also issued advisories for passengers, urging them to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines," the Delhi Airport said in a post on X.

IndiGo wrote: "Due to today's downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey. Thank you for continued trust and patience."

SpiceJet, in its advisory, said, "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 9, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "thunderstorm with rain" warning for today in the national capital. While the maximum temperature is going to be 33 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, it said.