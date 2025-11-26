Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

At 8 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Coldest November Morning Since 2022

Delhi Weather Today: The coldest temperature for the month before Wednesday was recorded on November 17 at to 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
At 8 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Coldest November Morning Since 2022
Delhi Weather Today: The weather department has forecast foggy conditions for the day.
New Delhi:

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the coldest morning of the season with the minimum temperature dipping to 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in November since 2022, the India Meteorological Department said.

After logging 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Delhi's minimum temperature dropped 3.3 notches below the seasonal average on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

The coldest temperature for the month before Wednesday was recorded on November 17 at to 8.7 degrees Celsius.

In 2024, the lowest minimum November temperature was 9.5 degree Celsius, while it was was 9.2 degrees Celsius in 2023.

In 2022, the city recorded a November low of 7.3 degree Celsius, which was the lowest for the month in recent years.

The weather department has forecast foggy conditions for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Coldest November, Coldest November Morning, Delhi Weather
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com