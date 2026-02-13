Delhi Set For Pleasant Weekend Before Light Rain Early Next Week

After a brief spell of warmer weather, Delhi has cooled down again, with temperatures dipping noticeably over the past few days. The city's base station at Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 25.4 Degree Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum settled at 9.8 Degree Celsius on Friday morning - more than three degrees lower than readings earlier in the week.

On 10 February, the capital had touched 28.6 Degree Celsius, and night temperatures rose to 13.2 Degree Celsius the following day. The sharp drop since then has brought back relatively crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current stability is linked to a Western Disturbance over the Himalayan region, which is expected to move away within the next 24 hours. For Delhi, however, the impact will remain limited. Stronger-than-usual surface and low-level winds between Friday and Sunday are likely to keep daytime temperatures steady between 25 Degree Celsius and 26 Degree Celsius, while nights hover close to 10 Degree Celsius.

The weather pattern is set to shift again early next week. Another Western Disturbance is expected to approach the western Himalayas on 16 February. An induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan is forecast to move eastwards across Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh. As the system tracks nearby, Delhi may experience a change in wind direction, increasing cloud cover and a brief spell of light rain.

Meteorologists suggest that night temperatures will rise between 16 and 18 February, bringing slightly warmer and more humid afternoons. Light easterly winds are expected to replace the prevailing north-westerlies.

Although the capital will remain on the edge of the main system, light rainfall is possible between late 17 February and midday on 18 February. Conditions are expected to clear from 19 February onwards, with temperatures likely to dip once again.