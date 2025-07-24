Mumbai Womans "Aura Farming Dance" On Moving Car Goes Viral, Case Filed

Police have taken action over a viral video that shows a 24-year-old woman, named Nazmeen Sulde, dancing barefoot on the bonnet of a moving Mercedes-Benz car in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage. A man named Al-fesh Shaikh, reported to be her boyfriend, was driving the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

@MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp Can you please take strict action on this? These idiot instagrammers are setting up trends where people get influenced in the wrong Way..



her instagram id is -> nazmeen.sulde



Video shot in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai 410210. pic.twitter.com/wX84eklxqW — Máhesh (@TweetToMahesh) July 22, 2025

Sulde performed the popular "Aura Farming Dance" trend, recreating an 11-year-old boy from Indonesia who danced on a moving boat during a race.

Sulde is also a content creator with over one million subscribers on YouTube and 850,000 followers on Instagram. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against both of them.

The stunt raised serious safety concerns, endangering Sulde and other commuters, with the police using CCTV footage to track the car and identify the owner.

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police detained and filed a case against both Sulde and her boyfriend under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act. Some reports mentioned that Shaikh didn't have a driving license.

The video had sparked outrage, with many calling for action against their reckless behaviour. One user tagged the police and wrote, "Can you please take strict action on this? These idiot instagrammers are setting up trends where people get influenced in the wrong Way."

What did Nazmeen Sulde say?

"We've been taken to the police station last night. Around 7 policemen came to our house and took us to the police station. We spent 5 hours in the police station. They filed an FIR, 8 sections, a case and whatnot," she said in her Instagram story, saying she was stunned by the police action.

"Don't know what's gonna happen next. Feeling really scared, alone, and traumatised. Just wanted to share this taki thoda dil halka ho. Aysa kuch pehle kabhi nhi hua. Kuch b smjh nhi aarha aage kya krna h kya hoga (Just wanted to share this so that I feel a little lighter. Something like this has never happened before. I don't understand anything what to do next)," she said.