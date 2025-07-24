"ChatGPT Saved My Mom": Woman Claims AI Diagnosed Her Mother's Illness After Doctors Failed

A woman has shared a heartwarming story on X about how OpenAI's ChatGPT helped save her mother's life. According to the post, Sherya's mother had been suffering from a persistent cough for over a year. Despite consulting top doctors and trying various treatments, including homoeopathy, ayurveda, and allopathy, her mother's condition worsened. The doctors had warned that if the condition continued for another six months, it could be fatal.

Desperate for answers, the woman turned to ChatGPT and described her mother's symptoms. to the bot. The chatbot provided a list of potential causes, including one that surprised her -- a possible side effect of her mother's blood pressure medication. After verifying the information with her doctor, the medication was changed, and her mother began to recover. The woman credited ChatGPT with saving her mother's life, expressing gratitude for the chatbot's role in identifying the cause of her mother's illness.

"I was terrified. Out of desperation, I described everything to ChatGPT. Chat GPT gave me many reasons for it, one was BP medication, which we could never have thought about. So I said "she is on BP Medication" Chat GPT replied: "Is she on BP medication with this ingredient?" Yes she was. ChatGPT suggested it could be the cause. We told a doctor. He confirmed it instantly and changed the meds. Now she's finally healing. Not exaggerating, but ChatGPT saved her life," Shreya wrote on X.

See the post here:

ChatGPT saved my mom

My mom had a nonstop cough for 1.5 years.

We saw top doctors, visited big hospitals in & out of the city, tried homeopathy, ayurveda, allopathy nothing helped.

It got worse: internal bleeding started.

Doctors said, "If this goes on for 6 more months, it could… — Shreya.tsx (@Life_of_coder) July 23, 2025

The internet was abuzz with reactions, with some praising ChatGPT for its role in saving Shreya's mother's life. Others criticised the doctors, feeling they should have been more thorough in their diagnosis. A few users even joked that ChatGPT's abilities might put doctors out of a job.

One user wrote, "Unbelievable,it means In the future, Doctors could become unemployed due to AI. Some tasks of doctors, like diagnosis of illness, can be done by AI in better ways."

Another commented, "I'm really glad your mom is feeling better. But honestly, this also shows a big problem in medical care. Doctors should've checked if the cough was from her BP medicine, it's a known side effect. What's shocking isn't that ChatGPT figured it out, but that so many doctors missed something that should've been basic."

A third said, "Wow! That's how the right usage of AI comes into place." A fourth added, "That's powerful. It's your persistence that truly saved her."