8 Stations, 3 Interchanges: Delhi Metro Begins Work On New 'Golden Line'

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday formally started construction on the long-awaited Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor under Phase-IV.

The project, known as Golden Line-11, is expected to significantly transform connectivity across South Delhi.

The first test pile and the ceremonial groundbreaking were conducted near Pushpa Bhawan, close to Saket.

Senior DMRC officials, including Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar, were present at the event. Representatives from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is responsible for executing the construction work, were also in attendance.

This is the first new section after the primary Phase-IV corridors where actual civil construction has begun and is being regarded as a major milestone in the expansion of the Delhi Metro network.

Delhi Metro 'Golden Line' To Have 8 Stations

The new corridor from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block will be a completely elevated line with eight stations:

Lajpat Nagar

Andrews Ganj

GK-1

Chirag Delhi

Pushpa Bhawan

Saket District Centre

Pushp Vihar

Saket G Block

The route will serve dense residential pockets such as Greater Kailash-1, Saket, and Pushp Vihar, and provide easier access to multiple schools and government offices. Daily travel for hundreds of thousands of commuters in the region is expected to become faster and more convenient once the corridor becomes operational.

Connectivity Through 3 Interchanges

The new line will integrate with three major existing metro corridors. Key interchange points include:

Lajpat Nagar - Interchange with Violet Line and Pink Line

Chirag Delhi - Interchange with Magenta Line

This corridor will turn Lajpat Nagar into a triple-interchange station.

Each coach on the upcoming corridor will be designed to accommodate approximately 300 passengers, including both seating and standing capacity. The total capacity will reach around 900 passengers per trip. By 2041, with increased train frequency and the area's continued growth, the corridor is expected to handle over 1.2 lakh passengers per day.