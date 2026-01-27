Content Creator Sells Maggi In The Mountains For A Day, His Earnings Surprise Internet

A content creator shared a video in which he claimed that he made an income of approximately Rs 21,000 in a single day by selling Maggi noodles in the mountains. For his experiment, Badal Thakur set up a Maggi stall with an LPG cylinder and a table at an undisclosed location in the mountains. He sold a plate of regular Maggi for Rs 70 and a plate of cheese Maggi for Rs 100. He estimated selling between 300 and 350 plates of Maggi throughout the day and raked in Rs 21,000.

"Selling Maggi in Mountains for a Day," the video was captioned. The video went viral with 4 million views, highlighting the immense popularity of Maggi as a comfort food in hill stations.

Watch the video here:

Internet Reaction

Social media users calculated that at this rate, a vendor could potentially earn over Rs 6 lakhs every month. The figure stunned the internet, leading to humorous comments like, "Should I quit my job?"

However, it is important to note that the Rs 21,000 figure represents gross income and does not account for business expenses such as the cost of the Maggi packets, an LPG cylinder, disposable cutlery, and other overheads.

Users also discussed the practicalities and risks of leaving a stable job.

One user wrote, "Looks like now I will also have to make Maggi in the mountains instead of fitness content."

Another commented, "No, it's not. See, 300 packets' total revenue is 21000, so if 300 packets * 20 rs = 6000, then gas is 500, then transportation of raw Maggi is 5000, so then 9500, then you have to hire one helper who will charge 1000 per day so last total profit will be 8000. It's still better than some degrees, but struggles are real daily in -10 degrees; it's hectic."