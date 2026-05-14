UAE Denies Reports' Of "Secret Visit" By Israeli PM Netanyahu

The United Arab Emirates said Thursday it "denies reports" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently visited the country, after Netanyahu's office said he had held a secret meeting with the UAE president.

"The United Arab Emirates denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country," the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)