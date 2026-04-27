'Sorry, Ayushmann': Farah Khan Has A Comic Apology During Aparshakti Khurana's House Tour

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently paid a visit to actor Aparshakti Khurana's Mumbai residence with her cook, Dilip, for her vlog. During the vlog, Farah made a light-hearted comment comparing Aparshakti with his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana.

In the vlog, Farah spoke about her first meeting with Aparshakti, which took place years ago when he was working as a radio jockey. She recalled that they met during the promotional phase of Om Shanti Om. Shedding light on that period, Farah admitted that she initially had doubts about Aparshakti's move from radio to films.

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Farah said, "Jab yeh filmon mein aa raha tha, mujhe laga tha RJ kaise hi aayega, but he's done so well, yaar. Not only that, he has become such a good actor too (When he was entering films, I wondered how a radio jockey would manage, but he has done really well. Not only that, he has also become such a good actor)."

Praising Aparshakti's comic timing, Farah made a light-hearted comment comparing him to his brother Ayushmann Khurrana. Farah said in a humorous tone, "Ayushmann is there, of course, but sometimes I feel your comic timing is better than his. Sorry, Ayushmann."

During the visit, Farah gave a tour of Aparshakti's house and expressed admiration for its design. She described the interiors as dramatic and visually rich, comparing the space to a mix of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film set and her own movie Om Shanti Om. The décor and overall aesthetic appeared to leave a strong impression on her.

Earlier, Aparshakti spoke about people comparing his success to his brother's fame and told Subhankar Mishra on his podcast, "Is swaal ka javab is situation ke andar ata hai ki jab aap ghar pe baith ke ek saath khana khate hai tab us samay equal darja hai ke nahi. Jis din mere bhai ne mujhe yeh dikha diya ki mai tujhse bda star hu, mai tujhse zada famous star hu, that is the end of the road. What people are saying is not the end of the road. [The answer to this question lies in the situation where you sit together and eat at home-whether there is equal respect at that time or not. The day my brother shows me that he's a bigger star than me, more famous than me, that would be the end of the road. What people are saying is not the end of the road],"

On the work front, Aparshakti will be next seen in Badtameez Gill, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.