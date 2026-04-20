<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Rakesh Bedi Used To Visit Javed Akhtar's Home For 'Free Alcohol': Farah Khan

Farah Khan recently visited Dhurandhar 2 actor Rakesh Bedi's house along with her cook, Dilip, for her vlog. During the visit, Farah shared several anecdotes from Rakesh's days at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). She revealed that Rakesh and his friends often visited lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar's house for free food and drinks.

Details

In her vlog, Farah Khan introduced Rakesh Bedi as "Dhurandhar ka main hero (the main hero of Dhurandhar)". She said she had known Rakesh for many years but had met him again only after a long gap. Farah recalled that she was just 15 years old at the time, while Rakesh, who was around 25 then, was studying at FTII.

Recalling those days, Farah said, "FTII se yeh log roz aate the Javed uncle aur Honey aunty (Honey Irani) ke ghar free ka khaana aur free ki daaru peene. Aate the vahan par, toh we used to meet all of them."

(They used to come every day from FTII to Javed uncle and Honey aunty's house for free food and free drinks, and that's where we would meet all of them).

She further added, "He used to come with Farooq Shaikh, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta, and Supriya Pathak. Humari puraani dosti hai" (We are old friends), noting that they were meeting after a very long time.

About Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh's Lyari-based action drama Dhurandhar 2 showed growth on its fifth Sunday after registering its lowest earnings on 17 April. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 5.20 crore, taking its domestic net total to Rs 1,115.67 crore and its domestic gross to Rs 1,335.54 crore. Globally, the film has earned Rs 1,756.64 crore, securing its position as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, according to Sacnilk.

In its first week, the film earned Rs 674.17 crore domestically, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week, Rs 110.60 crore in the third week and Rs 54.70 crore in the fourth week. The fifth weekend added Rs 12.55 crore to its domestic collection.



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