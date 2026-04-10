Why Satish Shah Would Be 'Happiest' For Rakesh Bedi's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success, Rajesh Kumar Reveals

Veteran actor Satish Shah's death last year left a deep void in the hearts of people who loved him and worked with him-especially the cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, who were so close to him. He died on October 25, 2025. Rajesh Kumar, who essayed the role of Satish Shah's onscreen son Rosesh, recently opened up about how they all still miss him. He also revealed how Satish Shah would have been ecstatic about Rakesh Bedi, who is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar 2. They were batchmates at FTII (Film and Television Institute of India).

What's Happening

Rajesh Kumar told Bollywood Bubble, "I don't think he has gone; he's just there. He would have been the happiest to see Rakesh Bedi today. They were batchmates from FTII. Satish ji, Rakesh Bedi sir and David Dhawan were all batchmates."

Satish Shah and Rakesh Bedi worked together in projects such as Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and the TV show Ye Jo Hai Zindagi in the 80s.

Rajesh Kumar also revealed how Rakesh Bedi had sent a poem to him after Dhurandhar's success-a metaphor addressing him sitting in a maikhana with an empty glass, waiting for someone to come up and fill it with liquor.

The poem read, "Aaj saare log khod khod ke nikaal rahe hain, ki oh acha yeh ismein bhi the (Today, people are digging things up and saying, 'Oh, so he was in this too!')."

Rajesh Kumar concluded by saying that Rakesh Bedi compared the empty glass to Uri and Dhurandhar's success to the filled glass.

On How Satish Shah Is Still Around

Rajesh Kumar furthermore shared how the Sarabhai cast can still feel the presence of Satish Shah around.

He shared that when one of their co-stars sends a meme or joke on their WhatsApp group, it automatically reminds them of Satish Shah. Even more so when Ratna Pathak Shah, who played the role of his onscreen wife Maya, sends something-they always think of how the late actor would have had the perfect comeback.

About Rakesh Bedi In Dhurandhar

Coming back to Rakesh Bedi and the roaring success he has achieved post-Dhurandhar, he plays the shrewd Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise.

Dhurandhar 2 has drawn attention for Bedi's role as Jameel Jamali, in addition to Aditya Dhar's gritty storytelling and direction and Ranveer Singh's powerful performance. The character has stood out among audiences for adding humour along with emotional depth to the narrative. One of his dialogues, "Baccha Hai Tu Mera," has gone viral on social media.

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