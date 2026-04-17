<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> AI Clip Imagines Jameel Jamali Revealing His Big Secret To "<i>Bachcha</i>" Yalina

The biggest reveal of Dhurandhar 2 was that Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali, played by the inimitable Rakesh Bedi, is an Indian intelligence agent who has been deep undercover in Karachi's Lyari for the last 45 years. Not just Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari AKA Jaskirat Singh Rangi, but the audiences were also shell shocked when they found out Jameel Jamali's secret. For almost five decades, Jameel Jamali -- whose real name we never get to find out -- has kept the entire Pakistani politics, the terror network, and the ISI in the dark. His family too doesn't know about his real identity.

In Dhurandhar part one, Jameel Jamali indirectly tells Hamza off when he questions his capability as a father. We find out in Dhurandhar 2 later the subtext behind Jameel Jamali's dialogue.

#Dhurandhar2 - That particular scene in Dhurandar 2 wasn't just a powerful dialogue it was actually a subtle reveal. Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali didn't feel like a regular character, but more like an Indian spy who had been operating inside Pakistan for decades.



When he… pic.twitter.com/xP4ogEdJKH — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) April 11, 2026

It is Jameel Jamali, Hamza's father-in-law who helps him escape the clutches of the ISI and puts him on plane back to India, sending him off with a different alias and a brand-new passport as Saurabh Bhardwaj. Before bidding him adieu, Jameel Jamali asks Hamza to forget his daughter Yalina and his grandson Zayan. Just as he was leaving Pakistan forever, he should also leave their memories behind and know that he will never be able to see them in future.

Before he severs all ties with his family in Pakistan, Hamza calls Yalina, who already knows his real identity as an Indian spy deep undercover in Karachi since the last 15 years. The emotional phonecall doesn't last long, but Yalina gets to find out that Hamza's real name is Jaskirat. Hamza too breaks down after he hears Yalina call him Jaskirat; it was after years that someone had called him by his real name.

We see a misty-eyed Jameel Jamali stare at Hamza as he boards the Delhi-bound aircraft, with the song Jaan Se Guzarte Hain playing in the backdrop. Several Dhurandhar 2 fans have often shown sympathy with Jameel Jamali's character that he never got a chance to go back to him homeland like Hamza.

The saddest part is that Jameel Saab could never return to India. 💔



His mother must have waited for him too, just like Jaskirat's mother did. pic.twitter.com/0Y03hoaBZ9 — CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) April 16, 2026

In a twist, a fan page has imagined what if Jameel Jamali -- who has become popular for his one-liner Mera Bachcha Hai Tu -- were to reveal his truth to his daughter Yalina after she has found out her husband Hamza's identity.

The caption of the post read: "After the devastating aftermath of the movie, Jameel Jamali stands at the edge of a life altering confession, ready to reveal his true identity to his own daughter Yalina. In one moment everything they knew shatters forever."

After the devastating aftermath of the movie, Jameel Jamali stands at the edge of a life altering confession, ready to reveal his true identity to his own daughter Yalina 😱💥 In one moment everything they knew shatters forever 🔥#Dhurandhar2‌ #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge pic.twitter.com/XvuoQJtc6M — Aditi (@Aditi289867132) April 17, 2026

The AI-generated video shows Jameel Jamali asking Yalina to sit by his side. He warns her that he doesn't know what he is about to tell her will bring her peace or devastate her. He tells he probably should have told the truth to her long ago.

Yalina, sensing something was wrong, asks him what was wrong. To this Jameel Jamali says, "Agar tum Hamza se uski sachhai ke liye nafrat karti ho tum mujhse bhi nafrat karogi."

"Abbu, aap mujhe dara rahe hain. Aisa lag raha hai aap mujhse kuch chhupa rahe hain," Yalina says.

"Sach ye hai bachha..." Jameel Jamali begins.

What if Jameel Jamali gets to reveal his long-held secret to his only child? How would Yalina react after finding out that not only her husband but her father too is an Indian spy?

How would Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar react to this fan-made AI scene? If Aditya Dhar gets a chance, would he add a version of this scene to the director's cut of Dhurandhar 2? For now, we only have questions and we can lean on such AI-generated content to bring closure to one of Dhurandhar 2's closely-guarded secrets.

Also Read | How Rakesh Bedi Is Milking His Dhurandhar 2 Fame One Viral Ad After Another