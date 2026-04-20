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Preity Zinta And Arjun Rampal Break The Internet At IPL Match, Fans Call It 'Zaara And Major Iqbal Reunion'

Arjun Rampal and Preity Zinta were seen together during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur

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Preity Zinta And Arjun Rampal Break The Internet At IPL Match, Fans Call It 'Zaara And Major Iqbal Reunion'
Preity Zinta with Arjun Rampal during the match.
  • Arjun Rampal and Preity Zinta attended an IPL match in Mullanpur together
  • Preity Zinta is co-owner of Punjab Kings and cheered for her team at the match
  • Fans shared photos and videos of the actors’ reunion on social media
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Arjun Rampal, who is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2, joined his Dil Hai Tumhaara co-star Preity Zinta at an IPL match on Sunday.

Details

Arjun Rampal and Preity Zinta were seen together during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur, drawing attention as they reunited in public. The former co-stars were spotted seated in the stands as the match progressed.

Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings, was seen actively cheering for her team throughout the game. Arjun Rampal was also seen supporting from the stands.

Internet Reacts

Their appearance together quickly caught the attention of fans at the stadium as well as online. Several videos and photographs of the two actors were widely shared on social media soon after.

The reunion sparked nostalgia among fans familiar with their 2006 film Dil Hai Tumhaara. Many social media users shared "then and now" comparisons and referenced the film while reacting to the moment. 

Several comments also linked the reunion to Arjun Rampal's role as Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar 2. One comment read, "Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal played the role of an of ISI officer in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2) and Zaara (Preity Zinta played the role of Pakistani woman Zaara in Veer Zaara) reunion in a parallel world," while another said, "Major Iqbal is still alive?" Other remarks included, "Major Iqbal's first day as a spy in India," "Zaara with Major Iqbal?" and "That's not Arjun Rampal, that's Major Iqbal."

Dhurandhar 2, which features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprising their roles, was released in theatres on March 19.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh Film Holds Steady At Rs 1,115.67 Crore In India Amid Bhooth Bangla Release

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