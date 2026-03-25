Inside Pics From Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahia's Baby Shower

Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set to welcome their first child in June. Last week, the couple confirmed the news on Instagram with a wholesome post. On Tuesday, Divyanka shared pictures from her baby shower ceremony on Instagram. It was a pleasant surprise from their friends.

The pictures scream love, togetherness, and bonding. In a short video, Vivek is seen leading Divyanka to a pleasant surprise as her eyes are tied with a black ribbon.

In another reel, Vivek is seen feeding Divyanka as they perform the rituals wholeheartedly. There's a glimpse of two cakes placed in front of the couple.

Sharing the post, Divyanka wrote, "We thought we were just showing up, but to our amazement, we walked into a room full of love... celebrating the little world Vivek and I have been quietly creating. A surprise Godh Bharai... with friends who are actually family and moments we'll never forget!"

Sharing the happy news with Instafam, Divyanka wrote, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing... They're about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete...life adds the most beautiful chapter.Still soaking it in... still smiling for no reason... With our hearts full of gratitude -We are expecting."

The couple celebrated Holi together and treated fans to a fun-filled reel earlier this month.

"Every Holi brings a storm of memories from years past. I don't have as many pictures as I do memories that float through my mind-the crazy Holi of the neighborhood, the wild dancing, the Holi of planning and plotting to color each other, dragging friends out, the Holi that forces them to play. I hope you and I can relive that childhood someday," the caption read.

Work

On the work front, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She also played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Divyanka has participated in reality shows like Khana Khazana, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Comedy Circus, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress last featured in Adrishyam as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, alongside Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.