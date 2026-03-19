Divyanka Tripathi Confirms First Pregnancy With Vivek Dahiya: "Baby Is Due In Mid-June"

After reports earlier this week that Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi were expecting their first child, the actress has now officially confirmed the news.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Divyanka Tripathi explained how their low profile for the last few months helped in keeping the news a secret.

She said, "We managed to hide it for six full months. Vivek and I wanted the baby only now; we tried and it happened. We are blessed."

It was only after she attended an event that her absence from public appearances was questioned, and then the cat was out of the bag.

Divyanka further revealed that the baby is expected mid-June, as the families are excited and prepping; baby shopping is set to begin soon.

She concluded by saying that the names have not been decided yet and that they do not have any preferences about having a boy or girl.

The Love Story

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Friendship turned into love, and the couple got married on July 8, 2016 in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Bhopal, attended by close friends and members of the television fraternity.

On Valentine's Day, Divyanka shared mushy pictures with the caption, "10th Valentine's already! Doesn't feel like it though! However awkward you may feel by PDA, Jaan, but I promise to be cheesy forever!!!!! Happy Valentine's Day."

The couple celebrated Holi together and treated fans to a fun-filled reel.

"Every Holi brings a storm of memories from years past. I don't have as many pictures as I do memories that float through my mind-the crazy Holi of the neighbourhood, the wild dancing, the Holi of planning and plotting to colour each other, dragging friends out, the Holi that forces them to play. I hope you and I can relive that childhood someday," the caption read.

Work

On the work front, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She also played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Divyanka has participated in reality shows like Khana Khazana, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Comedy Circus, Nach Baliye 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress last featured in Adrishyam as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, alongside Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.