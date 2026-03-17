Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Are Expecting First Child After 10 Years Of Marriage: Report

Television's popular couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, are expecting their first child, as per a Times of India report. An official announcement from the couple is still awaited. Sources close to the couple confirmed that a baby shower is expected to be arranged soon.

The Love Story

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Friendship turned into love, and the couple got married on July 8, 2016, in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Bhopal, attended by close friends and members of the television fraternity.

On Valentine's Day, Divyanka shared mushy pictures with the caption: "10th Valentine's already! Doesn't feel like it though! However awkward you may feel by PDA, Jaan, but I promise to be cheesy forever!!!!! Happy Valentine's Day."

The couple celebrated Holi together and treated fans to a fun-filled reel.

"Every Holi brings a storm of memories from years past. I don't have as many pictures as I do memories that float through my mind—the crazy Holi of the neighborhood, the wild dancing, the Holi of planning and plotting to color each other, dragging friends out, the Holi that forces them to play. I hope you and I can relive that childhood someday," the caption read.

Work

On the work front, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She also played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Divyanka has participated in reality shows like Khana Khazana, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Comedy Circus, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress last featured in Adrishyam as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, alongside Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.