Inside Divyanka Tripathi And Husband Vivek Dahiya's 'Staycation'

Divyanka Tripathi with husband. (courtesy: YouTube)

TV star Divyanka Tripathi shared an adorable greeting on husband Vivek Dahiya's 38th birthday on Tuesday. She shared a couple of pictures of herself along with the birthday boy from their "staycation" (as she described in a post earlier). Divyanka Tripathi captioned the post: "No moment is dull with you Vivek Dahiya. Wishing you more travel, more friends, more work and workout and more of everything that gives you happiness. Happy birthday love." She married TV star Vivek Dahiya in 2016 and the couple won reality TV show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

See Divyanka Tripathi's post here:

Divyanka Tripathi began the week by sharing a selfie of herself along with husband Vivek Dahiya and she captioned the post: "Off we go..." She added the hashtag #Staycation.

Divyanka and Vivek often share pictures from their holidays on their respective social media handles. Here are some photos from their Srinagar vacation. Take a look:

Sharing a picture from a beach destination earlier, Divyanka wrote: "This picture deserves one of my favorite romantic songs... Oh My Love...Elvis."

Divyanka Tripathi is best-known for playing the role of Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan , Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale.

The actress was last seen in the adventure reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.