Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Are Holidaying At This Beach Destination

Divyanka with Vivek. (courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

Another day, another bunch of pictures from Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's Pattaya diaries. The spanshots scream travel goals from miles away. The two are looking adorable. The pictures were clicked during their time together at the pool. We can see the happy couple smiling ear-to-ear. Don't miss the beautiful beach view in the background. And, if you are thinking it can't get better then please wait. You must read Divyanka's caption. It is all things relatable. “Can't post only one when you love all,” she wrote. And, it's raining heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are having a blast in Pattaya. Do you need proof? Look at this oh-so-adorable picture shared by Divyanka. Her caption has our hearts. “Hum dono. Lesson- Pyaar ka izhaar Karo- Kabhi bhi.”

And, this is what Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's perfect morning looks like.

And, then, we also found some goofy pictures featuring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya. Wondering what are we talking about? Read the caption, please. “I warned him...I'll post all his funny face pictures now. Someone can't sit straight,” Divyanka wrote.

Didn't we say Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is having a blast on her latest trip? And, we aren't running short on proofs. Just look at Divyanka's “masti” time and you will understand what are we talking about. Here, Divyanka is seen relishing a beverage with the help of a really long straw. Her caption spoke about her current state of mind. “Mood tha masti ka- yet here are some words of random Instagram wisdom…It may seem like a distant dream until you build your own bridge.”

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya got married in 2016. The two met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.