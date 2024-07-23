Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Vibe To This DDLJ Track In Switzerland

Image was post on Instagram. (Image courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

Do not disturb Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. They are having the best time of their life in Switzerland. How do we know? The TV actress has shared an adorable video on Instagram. In the clip, the lovebirds can be seen sitting inside a car. While Vivek is managing the steering, Divyanka is the passenger princess. During their romantic drive, the two are listening to Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna from the evergreen movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Can there be a better song? We think not. In the caption, Divyanka wrote, “What's a drive without Bollywood and what's Switzerland without DDLJ?” Released in 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The Aditya Chopra directorial also featured Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi and Farida Jalal. From its gripping dialogues to its euphoric romantic numbers, the film surely made a special place in everyone's hearts.

Now, take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's post here:

Divyanka Tripathi has also dropped a series of pictures and a video from their Switzerland album. In the first frame, the couple are relishing ice cream in the middle of a street. We also get a glimpse of a horse. In a video, the horse is seen eating from a sack tied to its face gears. In the background, we can hear Vivek saying, “Unique khaana khane ka tarika taki bahar faile nahi. [A unique way of eating to avoid litter].” The caption humorously read, “Three of us parked at NO PARKING to enjoy our treats!”

Here are more snippets from Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's romantic getaway:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married in 2016. The couple has shared screen space in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.