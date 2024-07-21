New Pics From Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's European Holiday: 'Three Of Us...'

Divyanka shared this image. (courtesy: DivyankaTripathi)

Divyanka Tripathi shared new pictures from her European holiday on Sunday. Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya were robbed in Florence and lost valuables worth Rs 10 lakh and passports during their vacation. Divyanka shared pictures from Leaning Tower Of Pisa on her Instagram feed. In the picture, Divyanka and Vivek can be seen relishing ice cream. Referring to a horse standing near them, Divyanka wrote in the caption, "Three of us parked at NO PARKING to enjoy our treats!" Take a look:

A day ago, Divyanka shared pictures from a vineyard. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "The vineyard experience before.... #IYKYK. Someday you'll see it all in details on Vivek's Youtube Vlog. Until then... Enjoy these." Take a look:

The couple also shared a reel from their visit to Galeria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan. Take a look:

Divyanka and Vivek celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary together in Italy. They posted pictures from the festivities earlier and wrote, "Saath...Yeh zindagi ek khubsoorat carousel si hi hai. Happy wedding anniversary...from us to us." Take a look:

Divyanka married her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. On the work front, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She also played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Divyanka also participated in reality shows like Khana Khazana, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Comedy Circus, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress last featured in Adrishyam as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, alongside Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.