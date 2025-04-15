Vivek Dahiya Reacts To Rumours Of Divorce From Divyanka Tripathi: "We Laughed"

Rumours of television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's divorce have been swirling on the Internet for a while. Vivek Dahiya has recently reacted to them, saying, there's no truth in it. Vivek said he and Divyanka laughed at them when they heard it for the first time.

"Bahut maze aa rahe hai. Main aur Divyanka, hum log hass rahe the. Hum log ice cream khate khate soch rahe the 'aur lamba hoga toh popcorn bhi mangwa lange'. (We are enjoying it. Divyanka and I were laughing at these. We were eating ice cream and thought if we should also order some popcorn)," Vivek said, in a video shared on social media by ABP News.

"Main bhi YouTube vlogging karta hu aur mujhe pata hai yeh clickbait kya hota hai. Main yeh sab kuch acche se samajhta hu. Kuch sansani daal doge toh log aaeinge aur usko dekheinge. Lekin, usme kuch hota nahi hai. Kuch bhi aisa unreal ko encourage nahi karna chahiye. (I also make YouTube vlogs. I know how these clickbait headlines work. You put something sensational and people watch it. But there is nothing true about these. We must not encourage such unreal things)," he added.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi got married on July 8, 2016.

The couple met on the set of their television programme Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and soon after started dating.

While Divyanka made her television debut in 2006 with the drama Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Vivek's first television role came in 2013 as the lead in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. The couple won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.