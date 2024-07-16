Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Their Safe Return From Europe: 'Cheers To The Brighter Side Of Life'

Vivek Dahiya shared this image. (courtesy: VivekDahiya)

After returning to India from Europe, television couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi shared a new post to celebrate their safe return. In the video, they can be seen raising a toast. The couple wrote in the caption, "When little things become big and big things become little. Cheers to the brighter side of life. What do YOU want to raise a toast to today?" For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya lost valuables worth Rs 10 Lakh and passports in a theft while exploring Florence. Take a look:

Vivek Dahiya also shared a couple of in-flight pictures on his social media feed. In one picture, Vivek Dahiya can be seen winking. In another, the couple can be seen posing for the cameras. Vivek can be seen sporting a t-shirt which has "There's just one life and it's too short to waste" written over it. Vivek wrote the same line in the caption as well. Take a look:

The popular television couple were pictured together at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Divyanka can be seen wearing a black dress while Vivek Dahiya wears a white t-shirt. The couple are all smiles for the camera. Divyanka can be seen posing with a fan for a selfie at the airport.

On Sunday, the couple shared a joint post to thank the Indian Embassy for making their 'Ghar Wapasi' possible. Divyanka shared a picture featuring herself and husband Vivek Dahiya where they can be seen holding emergency certificates. Sharing the picture, Divyanka wrote, "Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank 'You' for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our 'Ghar Wapasi' possible." Take a look:

Divyanka married her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. They celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary together in Europe.