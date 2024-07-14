Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya, Robbed In Italy, Thank Indian Embassy: 'Heading To Bharat Soon'

Divyanka shared this image. (courtesy: DivyankaTripathi)

Days after being robbed in Italy, television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya will return to India soon. On Sunday, the couple shared a joint post to thank the Indian Embassy for making their 'Ghar Wapasi' possible. Divyanka shared a picture featuring herself and husband Vivek Dahiya where they can be seen holding emergency certificates. For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya lost belongings worth Rs 10 lakh and passports as they fell victims to a robbery in Florence a few days ago. The couple went to Europe to celebrate their wedding anniversary together. Sharing the picture, Divyanka wrote, "Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank 'You' for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our 'Ghar Wapasi' possible." Take a look:

On Saturday, Divyanka shared an update and informed fans and followers that the money situation was sorted as they received help from a friend. Divyanka wrote, "Dear all, thanks for your immense love and support. It truly means a lot. After losing so much, thankfully the much needed love is not lost. Giving our loved ones and the concerned people an update as we are unable to reply to everyone personally. Currently our money situation is kind of sorted as we've got some help from a dear friend."

Divyanka added in her post, "We've replaced the rented car as it was thankfully insured. We will be heading towards the embassy in another city today to get the emergency certificate sorted. Also, we have not lost everything - as being reported. We have a few things left that were in the boot of the car. Also, left with our spirit intact. No one can snatch that away."

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Vivek Dahiya recalled the harrowing experience. Speaking to ETimes, Vivek said, "Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident. We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone. Fortunately, they left behind some old clothes and food items."

Divyanka married her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal.