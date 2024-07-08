Divyanka Tripathi's Wedding Anniversary Post For Vivek Dahiya: 'Yeh Zindagi Ek Khubsoorat Carousel Si Hi Hai'

Divyanka Tripathi shared this image. (courtesy: DivyankaTripathi)

Popular television actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary together on Monday. To mark the occasion, Divyanka Tripathi shared a series of pictures with Vivek Dahiya from their European vacation on her Instagram feed. In the first picture, Divyanka, with a rose in her hand, can be seen posing with Vivek for the cameras. Divyanka shared a reel in which the couple can be seen goofing around to the song Gore Gore Mukhde Pe. The album also features some beautiful pictures of them together against the picturesque background of Europe. Divyanka wrote in the caption, "Saath...Yeh zindagi ek khubsoorat carousel si hi hai! Happy wedding anniversary... from us to us."

The post instantly drew comments from their fans and followers. A fan wrote, "Happy anniversary to the most amazing couple. Love you both." Another user wrote: "Angels' blessings." A fan commented, "Happy happies, my favourite people." Take a look:

Earlier, Divyanka had also shared photos and videos of her and Vivek paragliding in Interlaken, Switzerland. She also gave a peek into the streets of Milano and the local cuisine.

Divyanka married her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. On the work front, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She also played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Divyanka also participated in reality shows like Khana Khazana, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Comedy Circus, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress last featured in Adrishyam as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, alongside Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

Vivek has been a part of shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Kavach, and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.