Divyanka Tripathi Had A Blast At Sister-In-Law's Wedding. See Post

Image was shared by Divyanka Tripathi. (courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi had a blast at her sister-in-law Riya Dahiya's wedding and her latest Instagram post is the proof. The actress, who is married to Vivek Dahiya attended Riya Dahiya's wedding festivities with Rahul Mehra and shared some happy pictures on her Instagram feed. In the pictures shared, Divyanka can be seen having a gala time as she dances, takes part in the wedding rituals, and poses with her husband and the bride and groom for some stunning pictures. The actress dressed in a white beautiful lehenga looks beautiful. Sharing the pictures, Divyanka wrote, "Baratiyon ka swagat..with love (Welcoming the groom's family with love)".

Take a look at the lovely pictures here:

A few days back, Divyanka also shared some pictures with Riya from her Mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, Divyanka can be seen sporting her widest smile while getting clicked with her sister-in-law. Bonus is of course some adorable pictures with her husband Vivek Dahiya. Sharing the post, Divyanka wrote, "Mehendi hai rachne wali (The Mehendi is ready to be plotted).

Take a peek:

Last year the TV star treated her fans to a lovely post on her husband's birthday. She shared a couple of pictures of herself along with the birthday boy from their "staycation". Divyanka Tripathi captioned the post: "No moment is dull with you Vivek Dahiya. Wishing you more travel, more friends, more work and workout, and more of everything that gives you happiness. Happy birthday love." She married TV star Vivek Dahiya in 2016 and the couple won reality TV show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

See Divyanka Tripathi's post here:

Divyanka Tripathi is best known for playing the role of Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale.

The actress was last seen in the adventure reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.