Before Vivek Dahiya Married Divyanka Tripathi, He Worried If He Could 'Afford' To Be With 'Such A Big Actress'

Vivek Dahiya recently shared that he was initially unsure about marrying his actor-wife Divyanka Tripathi. In an interview with Telly Masala, Vivek Dahiya shared that he was worried about whether he could afford to be with someone as "famous" as Divyanka Tripathi. Vivek Dahiya stated that he used to think Divyanka must have a fancy lifestyle with a big house and expensive cars. Vivek also shared that he met the actress through their mutual friend Pankaj Bhatia, who thought they'd be a "good match". He further shared that Pankaj convinced him to marry Divyanka by saying that the actress wouldn't care about his money or status if he loved her.

Vivek Dahiya said, "I met Divyanka through Pankaj Bhatia, a mutual friend of ours. He would often pull my legs, would randomly abuse me to see if I get angry or revert to him, so when he thought that the guy was balanced and mature, he thought that the guy is good for Divyanka. He called up my mother-in-law and told her about me. Then he started pitching both me and Divyanka. All I was concerned about what how could I afford such a big and famous actress? Maine socha, unka ek certain lifestyle hoga, certain tarike se wo jeeti hogi, itna bada ghar hoga, aisi gaadiyan hogi (I thought she would have a certain lifestyle. She must have a big house with expensive cars, so I thought, how could I afford this?''

Vivek Dahiya added, "When I discussed this with Pankaj, he told me one thing and that is I will thank him all my life. He said Divyanka does not care about any of these things. He literally sold both of us to each other individually. He told me that Divyanka is absolutely not arrogant about the fact that she is such a big star. She is just a simple girl, who is only looking for simple things. She is only looking for that true feeling of love. If you can love her, then there is nothing that she would want from you.”

For the unversed, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi got married on July 8, 2016. The couple fell in love on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabattein.

On the professional front, Divyanka has appeared in several shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma, The Magic of Shiri and others. She is currently seen in Adrishyam alongside Eijaaz Khan.

Vivek Dahiya, on the other hand, was seen in Kavach – Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Qayamat Ki Raat and others. The couple also emerged as winners of Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.