Divyanka Tripathi On Not Taking Up Characters She Doesn't Like: 'At Times I Have To Force Myself...'

Divyanka Tripathi shared this image. (courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

Actress Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame with her stint in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress played the role of Ishita Bhalla in the show. Now, she returns to the screen in a new avatar, playing a mother with a twist in the show Adrishyam – as an undercover agent and intelligence officer. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Divyanka Tripathi opened up about how she has changed over the years. The actress said that earlier she was working for money because she had to "survive". Divyanka said, "I feel like partying now, going on a drive. I want to live my life now. I am a very different person from where I started. At that time I was also working for money, I had to survive so I would overload myself with work. Now I value my relationships, I like being with people I love. I manage my life in a way now that everything is balanced."

Divyanka has also opened up about the pressures of social media and her approach to selecting professional opportunities. She said, "I have made a conscious effort always to stay relevant. I have tried to have a representation of myself on social media, it is a constant evolution. At times I have to force myself to do some things. But I now consciously make sure that I don't take up a character I don't like."

"Sometimes you need to work, but you just don't feel for that character. Whenever I take up a role, I get married to it, so unless it wins my heart I cannot do it, it feels like cheating. So yes I am very selective about my work now, there is a sense of self-respect that has come in now. I don't disrespect myself anymore, by playing a role that undermines me in any way," Divyanka added.

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi has appeared in shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma, The Magic of Shiri and others. She will next be seen in Adrishyam alongside Eijaaz Khan.