Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Robbed In Europe, Share Update: 'Money Situation Is Sorted, Got Help From A Friend'

Divyanka Tripathi with Vivek Dahiya. (courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

TV star Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya recently lost belongings like wallets and passports during their holiday in Italy, Europe. Sharing an update on Friday, the actress mentioned that the money situation is currently sorted and that a friend helped them out. Divyanka wrote in her latest Instagram entry, "Dear all, thanks for your immense love and support. It truly means a lot. After losing so much, thankfully the much needed love is not lost. Giving our loved ones and the concerned people an update as we are unable to reply to everyone personally. Currently our money situation is kind of sorted as we've got some help from a dear friend."

Divyanka added in her post, "We've replaced the rented car as it was thankfully insured. We will be heading towards the embassy in another city today to get the emergency certificate sorted. Also, we have not lost everything - as being reported. We have a few things left that were in the boot of the car. Also, left with our spirit intact. No one can snatch that away."

This is what Divyanka Tripathi wrote:

Previously, the actress shared a note addressing those who suggested that they should have taken better care of things. "The car was parked in a secured resort property when the break-in happened. Please do not trouble us by suggesting how the care should have been taken. The resort knew about the 'luggage in car' status, and they were cool about it. This can happen to anyone. But I hope it doesn't. Be of help if you can. Or empathise. If that's seemingly difficult... please go ahead doing your business," wrote the actress.

Divyanka Tripathi married TV star Vivek Dahiya in 2016 and the couple won reality TV show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. Divyanka Tripathi is best-known for playing the role of Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale.