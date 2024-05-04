Divyanka Tripathi, Recovering After Fracture, Shares New Post: 'I Am A Titanium Girl'

Divyanka Tripathi with family. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Divyanka Tripathi, who is recovering from a fractured forearm, on Saturday, shared how her husband has invented a new song for her "get well soon cakes." The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress took to Instagram, and shared a reel video, wherein we can see her wearing a white and black chikankari kurta and is cutting a chocolate cake in her residence.

She is heard saying in the video, 'baar baar ye din aaye bhi nahi bol sakte'. Then her husband Vivek Dahiya can be seen singing: "kabhi na ye din aaye, jo haddiyan tudai hain, dubara mat tudana."

The video ends with Divyanka happily saying: "I am a titanium girl!"

The post is captioned: "Baar baar yeh din aaye. Newly invented song for 'get well soon cakes'. #friendslikefamily #getwellsong."

She is currently seen in Adrishyam as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)