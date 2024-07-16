Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya, Robbed In Europe, Return To India. See Airport Pics

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya pictured at the airport

Days after being robbed in Italy during their vacation, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya returned to India. The popular television couple were pictured together at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Divyanka can be seen wearing a black dress while Vivek Dahiya wears a white t-shirt. The couple are all smiles for the camera. Divyanka can be seen posing with a fan for a selfie at the airport. Divyanka and Vivek fell victims to a robbery while holidaying in Europe. They lost belongings worth Rs 10 lakh and passports. See the airport pictures here:

Divyanka pictured with a fan

Divyanka-Vivek at the airport

On Sunday, the couple shared a joint post to thank the Indian Embassy for making their 'Ghar Wapasi' possible. Divyanka shared a picture featuring herself and husband Vivek Dahiya where they can be seen holding emergency certificates. Sharing the picture, Divyanka wrote, "Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank 'You' for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our 'Ghar Wapasi' possible." Take a look:

On Saturday, Divyanka shared an update and informed fans and followers that the money situation was sorted as they received help from a friend. Divyanka wrote, "Dear all, thanks for your immense love and support. It truly means a lot. After losing so much, thankfully the much needed love is not lost. Giving our loved ones and the concerned people an update as we are unable to reply to everyone personally. Currently our money situation is kind of sorted as we've got some help from a dear friend."

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Vivek Dahiya recalled the harrowing experience. Speaking to ETimes, Vivek said, "Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident. We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone. Fortunately, they left behind some old clothes and food items."

Divyanka married her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. They celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary together in Europe.