Divyanka Tripathi's Reply To Troll Who Accused Her Of 'Copying' Lata Mangeshkar's Eulogy

TV star Divyanka Tripathi paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter. The veteran singer died at the age of 92 in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. After Divyanka wrote a eulogy for the legend, a Twitter user accused the actress of "copying the lines," without mentioning the source from where she copied it. Divyanka, replying to the troll, wrote: "Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai." This is what Divyanka Tripathi had posted for Lata Mangeshkar, "You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji."

Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well.

Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai! https://t.co/JxBj7popVO — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) February 7, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the 'Nightingale of India,' had sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood film Veer-Zaara. Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942.

Divyanka Tripathi is best-known for playing the role of Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan , Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale.

She married TV star Vivek Dahiya in 2016 and the couple won reality TV show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. The actress was last seen in the adventure reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.