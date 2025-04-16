Why Lata Mangeshkar Felt Isolated While Recording <i>Jiya Jale</i> In AR Rahman's Studio

The year was 1998, and Lata Mangeshkar was recording the iconic song Jiya Jale for Dil Se in AR Rahman's Studio. Dil Se had Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Manisha Koirala in the lead.

In conversation with O2india, Gulzar revealed how it wasn't an easy experience for the late Lata Mangeshkar, who felt very isolated as she recorded the song.

Gulzar shared, "It was her first time working with Rahman. [In his studio,] the singer won't be visible from where he is recording. Usually, we stand right in front of the singer (in another room adjacent to the recording booth), giving instructions through gestures. Back then, unlike now, Rahman did not understand Hindi that well either."

He added, "So imagine this, Lata ji was inside the recording booth, ready to deliver another masterpiece, but there was no one in sight. No familiar faces, no silent nods or reassuring smiles from behind the glass. Just machines and silence. After a while, she asked, a little unsettled, "I can't see anyone in front of me; who am I singing for? I feel very awkward because there's absolutely no contact (with anyone)', you cannot sing or even recite a poem alone."

Gulzar then revealed the solution he came up with to make the situation a tad bit better.

He said, "I explained this to Rahman and told him that I will sit on a stool in front of the door, which is visible to both of them. Thus, she managed to get some sight of me, and that's how she completed recording the song."

From the cinematography to the incredible way the song turned out to be, Jiya Jale was penned by Gulzar, with music by AR Rahman and vocals by the late Lata Mangeshkar.

Some of the other chartbusters from Dil Se were Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dil Se Re, and Satarangi Re, which continue to be some of the most loved songs from the bygone generation.