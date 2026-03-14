YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's "Lungs Partially Damaged" After Car Accident: "His Condition Became Worse"

Anurag Dobhal, known for his YouTube content and his stint on Bigg Boss 17, is currently under medical supervision after a serious car accident. The YouTuber had recently been moved out of the ICU, but his health has taken a concerning turn again.

Anurag's manager, Rohit Panday, shared an update about his condition on Saturday by sharing a note on his Instagram Stories. According to him, the YouTuber's health had remained stable earlier but later worsened due to complications from the accident.

Rohit Panday wrote, “Update : Anurag Bhai's condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagonsed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors.”

The manager also requested fans to keep Anurag in their prayers. “We would request you all to pray for him. (sic)"

On Thursday, Rohit had informed followers that Anurag had been shifted out of the ICU. He also shared a photo from the hospital. In the selfie, Anurag could be seen lying on a hospital bed while smiling and showing a peace sign to the camera.

Along with the picture, Rohit wrote, “Update: Anurag Bhai is out of the ICU. We are with him 24x7. Pray for his speedy recovery.” Click here to read the full story.

Earlier, Anurag Dobhal had shared an emotional video on YouTube where he made several allegations against members of his family. The YouTuber claimed he had been under mental stress because of his interfaith marriage with his wife, Ritika Dobhal.

After that, Anurag crashed his car while going live on Instagram and was later taken to the hospital. During the livestream that happened just before the crash, he made a few emotional remarks while driving. At one point, he was heard saying, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love," before speeding up the car and adding, "Let's go for the final drive."

Reacting to the situation earlier, Anurag's manager had said that the focus right now is only on his recovery and the wellbeing of his wife, who is close to delivering their baby.

“At this point in time, our priority is Anurag's health and recovery, as well as Ritika Bhabhi's wellbeing since she is almost nine months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video or statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover, and we will then issue a statement.”