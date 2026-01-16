Samantha Posts Goofy Selfie With Husband Raj Nidimoru On First Sankranti Together

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Makar Sankranti was extra special this year, as she celebrated her first Sankranti with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025. On January 15, Samantha shared a sweet picture with Raj and wrote, "Sankranthi vibes."

In the post, Samantha and Raj were seen sitting in a car, twinning in red outfits. Both of them opted for traditional attire. Samantha made a goofy face as she posed for a selfie with Raj. See here:

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1 in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. She shared a few wedding pictures on Instagram on the same day.

Samantha and Raj had earlier collaborated on the popular web series The Family Man 2.

Rumours about their relationship began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen supporting the Chennai Super Champs with Raj by her side.

Soon after their wedding, an old interview of Samantha with Galatta India began circulating online. In the clip, she reacts to a surprise message from Raj, whose warm words made her blush. In the video, the director praises Samantha for her dedication and her ability to move easily between Tamil and Telugu projects, calling it "commendable."

Raj also described her as both a "geek" and a "proper nerd," adding, "She's a bookworm; we caught her studying so hard for a scene or anything she had to do. She prepares a lot and then acts like she didn't prepare at all."

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They were married in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.



